Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com: Avail Rs 2,200 cashback, up to 6TB 4G data, and more

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 11:38 AM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear. Xiaomi claims that the camera sensors have 1.4-micron large pixels to allow more light, thereby, giving betters low-light photographs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available to buy today

Redmi Note 6 Pro will be up for grabs today under the flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. This is the fifth time the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, will go on sale across the online channels. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi series phone that comes with two selfie cameras. There are dual cameras on the rear of the smartphone as well. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro went on back-to-back four sales on Black Friday, November 23 starting at 12 noon.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India, Offers

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB – priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in Black, Red, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colours. It will go on sale at 12 pm on Wednesday, November 28 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

For the offers, the Jio customers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,200, in addition to up to 6TB extra data on the subscribed plan. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available with Rs 500 discount on payments made via HDFC credit and debit cards. The buyers can avail a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription on purchasing the smartphone from Mi.com.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

For the specifications, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with a notch at the top, shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear. Xiaomi claims that the camera sensors have 1.4-micron large pixels to allow more light, thereby, giving betters low-light photographs. On the front, there are two cameras as well – a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. There is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear of the device. The connectivity options are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others.

