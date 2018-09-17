Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked images hint 6.2-inch notched display, four cameras

Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi seems unstoppable with its unending list of devices that keep inundating the rumour mill. Not a long ago, Xiaomi was reported to be working on the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, we have now been treated with the first images of what is claimed to be the first look at the Redmi Note 6 Pro and its retail box. According to the leaked photos, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will allegedly pack a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display, a dual camera setup, and a 4000mAh battery among other specifications.

According to the image of the screen film leaked on Reddit, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will sport a dual camera setup consisting of a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the front while on the rear, there will be two cameras – one with a 12-megapixel sensor and the other one with a 5-megapixel sensor. There will be a 4000mAh battery under the hood but it is not clear whether it will support Quick Charge technology. A 6.26-inch ‘Full Screen’ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, which hints at a notch on the display.

Source: u/Faiso333, Reddit

Separately, another image obtained by GlobeMobiles shows what looks like the rear side of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The specifications printed on the box are similar to the ones mentioned above, however, it adds more details to the list. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will at least have a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, along with a Black colour variant. An earlier report suggested that there will also be a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Talking about the pricing, none of the images reveals that but the previous report suggested that the Redmi Note 6 Pro could cost anywhere between 200 euros and 250 euros, which translated to roughly Rs 17,000 and Rs 21,000. However, in India, the pricing is expected to be lower, if we go by the pricing of the predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro that starts at Rs 14,999 in India.