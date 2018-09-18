​​​
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available to buy ahead of its impending launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage

Published: September 18, 2018 10:01 PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will launch as the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a hot topic of the rumour mill, especially after the leaked images that claim to reveal its key specifications cropped up online earlier this week. The successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro is likely to come with a notched display and two dual camera setups. While Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the smartphone, a listing has now been spotted on an e-commerce website that makes the Redmi Note 6 Pro available to buy.

As per the listing spotted on AliExpress, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, labelled as ‘Global Redmi Note 6 Pro’, is available to buy. It is available with a pricing between $193.99 and $218.99 and in Black, Red, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options. The shipping seems to be available for the US, the UK, Spain, and Brazil among other countries. However, the e-tailer does not ship the smartphone to India. On choosing a feasible location, the estimated delivery time is 60 days, which gives us the idea of what timeline Xiaomi could be looking at to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The AliExpress listing, nonetheless, offers the clearest look at what the Redmi Note 6 Pro will look like. It corroborates the specifications and features of Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked via images earlier this week. The smartphone will bear a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on top. It will have two front and two rear cameras – 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel on the front and 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel on the rear. However, the listing only mentions the former sensors of each setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which, according to an early report, will be the base model. The leaked images, however, showed a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is seen to come with a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

