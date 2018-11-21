Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch on Thursday: Expected price, specifications, & other important details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will launch in India on Thursday

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is set to be launched in India on Thursday, November 22 at an event in New Delhi. Almost a month after the smartphone debuted in the Thai markets, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will finally succeed the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with a notch display, dual cameras, and a 4000mAh battery. It is scheduled to go on sale on Black Friday, the biggest sale day in the US, which falls on November 23.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India price has not been announced yet. The company is holding an event on Thursday, November 22 where it will announce the official pricing for the smartphone. The availability details are, however, out – the Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale on Black Friday, November 23.

In Thailand, the Redmi Note 6 Pro costs 6,990 Thai baht for a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is not clear whether Xiaomi will launch more RAM and storage variants in India at its event on Thursday.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For the cameras, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has two cameras on the rear – a combination of 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary sensors. There is a dual setup of cameras on the front as well – a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor – that will produce the Bokeh effect on the photographs. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.