Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday sale today: Discount of Rs 1,500 available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Black Friday sale today

Chinese technology player Xiaomi on Friday announced Black Friday sale on “Redmi Note 6 Pro” — just one day after its launch in India.

The smartphone has been launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variants.

As part of the sale, the device is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant — with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively — only today, the company said in a statement.

The sale is valid on Flipkart, Mi Homes and Xiaomi’s official website.

Launched on Thursday, “Redmi Note 6 Pro” comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm “Quick Charge” 3.0.

Both variants would be eligible for a discount of Rs 500 via HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI only during the Black Friday Sale, the company added.