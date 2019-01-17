Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at just Rs 11? Beware it is a scam!

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 2:27 PM

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, which was launched last year in India, has a base price of Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Earlier this week, it was reported that Korean police had seized fake products worth $900,000. Fake products are a scam in itself, luring buyers with cheap prices or selling them as genuine ones without safety checks. Similarly, customers are often lured with heavy discounts on popular products online.

A text message is apparently circulating on chat apps that says the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone can be purchased at just Rs 11. Many people who received the messages took it to Twitter to confirm its legitimacy, or to just inform others to not fall into the trap.

The message reads, “Congratulations, Dear Customer, Only You Got Xiaomi Special offer Buy Latest Redmi Note 6 Pro At Just Rs 11/- Only, Hurry Click Now” followed by a link. To make it look authentic, the sender’s name is displayed as ‘HP-MlSALE’.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, which was launched last year in India, has a base price of Rs 13,999.

The offer made via the message has been refuted in a statement straight from horse’s mouth. Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India, clarified on Twitter quelling any truthfulness in the scam.

The scam came to Jain’s attention when one twitter user @jatanagarwal16 tweeted the screenshot of the message. The tweet was then shared by Manu Kumar Jain with a warning, “This is fake! Please do NOT believe such msgs.”

The official Mi India Support handle responded on the tweet, saying “We would like to inform you that no such call/email/message was made/sent from Xiaomi. We would also request you to exercise caution when you receive such suspicious communication. Please check out our official website https://mi.com or verified social media handles.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone comes at Rs 13,999 for Rs 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB. The Redmi phone is available in Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold.

READ ALSO | Vivo Y91 with dual cameras launched in India: Up to 3TB free 4G data, Rs 2,000 cashback, and other offers

The smartphone which was launched in November 2018 has a 6.26-inch full HD + display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with inbuilt storage of 4GB RAM. 64GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, has 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors in the main camera setup, a dual setup of 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel front-facing cameras in the phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at just Rs 11? Beware it is a scam!
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition