Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at just Rs 11? Beware it is a scam!

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Earlier this week, it was reported that Korean police had seized fake products worth $900,000. Fake products are a scam in itself, luring buyers with cheap prices or selling them as genuine ones without safety checks. Similarly, customers are often lured with heavy discounts on popular products online.

A text message is apparently circulating on chat apps that says the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone can be purchased at just Rs 11. Many people who received the messages took it to Twitter to confirm its legitimacy, or to just inform others to not fall into the trap.

The message reads, “Congratulations, Dear Customer, Only You Got Xiaomi Special offer Buy Latest Redmi Note 6 Pro At Just Rs 11/- Only, Hurry Click Now” followed by a link. To make it look authentic, the sender’s name is displayed as ‘HP-MlSALE’.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, which was launched last year in India, has a base price of Rs 13,999.

The offer made via the message has been refuted in a statement straight from horse’s mouth. Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India, clarified on Twitter quelling any truthfulness in the scam.

This is fake! Please do NOT believe such msgs. https://t.co/a3I9DHYXZu — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 13, 2019

The scam came to Jain’s attention when one twitter user @jatanagarwal16 tweeted the screenshot of the message. The tweet was then shared by Manu Kumar Jain with a warning, “This is fake! Please do NOT believe such msgs.”

The official Mi India Support handle responded on the tweet, saying “We would like to inform you that no such call/email/message was made/sent from Xiaomi. We would also request you to exercise caution when you receive such suspicious communication. Please check out our official website https://mi.com or verified social media handles.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone comes at Rs 13,999 for Rs 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB. The Redmi phone is available in Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold.

The smartphone which was launched in November 2018 has a 6.26-inch full HD + display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with inbuilt storage of 4GB RAM. 64GB. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup, has 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors in the main camera setup, a dual setup of 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel front-facing cameras in the phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10.