Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro receives permanent price cut of Rs 4,000, now starts at Rs 12,999

Now that it is time to make way for the Redmi 7 series, Xiaomi has announced some offers for one of its most popular smartphones – the Redmi Note 5 Pro. In a tweet shared by the company’s global vice president Manu Kumar Jain, he announced discount of up to Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Along with this, Jain also announced that Xiaomi has now sold one crore units of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Mi fans! Here’s the special announcement: #RedmiNote5Pro gets a whopping up to ₹4000 off, an offer you surely can’t refuse! 朗 RT & give me #High5 if you’ve been waiting for this sweet deal!  3 more to go! PS: 1 Cr #RedmiNote5 series have been sold! Thanks for the love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uqKEShEoyn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 8, 2019

According to the offer, the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available at Rs 12,999, instead of its original price of Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, has been discounted by Rs 4,000, bringing its price down from Rs 17,999 to Rs 13,999.

This offer is applicable across Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and partner offline stores. While Xiaomi isn’t calling this a price cut, nowhere has Xiaomi yet mentioned when and if this offer comes to an end. This offer is part of Xiaomi’s #High5 campaign on Twitter. It is, however, expected to be a permanent price cut on the Redmi Note 5 Pro as the company is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. Earlier this week, the company announced a price cut of up to Rs 4,500 on the Mi A2. The discounted Mi A2 is available to buy across Flipkart, Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and partner offline stores.

Mi fans! Here’s the 1st BIG #High5 announcement! Get #MiA2 at a never before price. Massive discount of ₹4,500! Get yours starting 12 noon from https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @amazonIN, Mi Home & offline stores!

RT if you’re getting one & stay tuned for 4 more amazing announcements. pic.twitter.com/uNP2cmOl82 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 7, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications and features

Xiaomi debuted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in May last year. The smartphone’s chipset is paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage as standard. It features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio, covered with 2.5D glass.

For photography, Xiaomi offers a 12-megapixel+ 5-megapixel dual setup at the back and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor for selfies on the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G with support for VoLTE and a MicroUSB port (USB 2.0) at the bottom. Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh battery with 5V/2A charging.