Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offer price under Flipkart Big Billion Days sale revealed!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at a discounted price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is perhaps the king of the mid-range smartphones with specifications such as a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has gone out of stock during its first few flash sales on the online platforms before making its way to the offline stores, as well as being available in the open sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is a few days away wherein the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be up for grabs at a price, as never before.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available to buy at Rs 12,999 under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant and Rs 16,999 for the top-end variant. Moreover, the buyers will be able to get a further discount of 10 per cent on using the HDFC Bank credit and debit card. There are No Cost EMI options available on top of the exchange programme, which offset the price equal to the value of the old smartphone traded in.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 10 and end on October 14. However, the deals on smartphones will become active on October 11, which means that the smartphone sale will be valid for four days. There’s also a huge chance the product may go out of stock, considering the price, which is why the buyers should add their favourite products in the wishlist.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The offer on the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro under the Big Billion Days sale is for the former RAM variant. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual camera setup – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.