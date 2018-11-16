Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 prices slashed in India: How much you will spend now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro now available at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Xiaomi was declared the top company in the Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2018 by International Data Corporation (IDC). The Chinese company that entered India in 2014 has enjoyed an overwhelmingly mighty response among the users due to the affordable pricing across its products, which helped it take on the bigwigs including Samsung. The company is now celebrating its success by offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones permanently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi A2 prices in India have been slashed, the company announced on Friday, November 16.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the top-selling smartphones in India in the mid-range category. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in two variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB at a price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. However, Xiaomi hiked the price of the former by Rs 1,000 due to the import duty rejig and falling Indian rupee value in May this year.

During the Diwali sale, Xiaomi slashed the price of both the variants by Rs 2,000, however it reversed the pricing back to the original after the festive season was over. Now, the company has announced that both the Redmi Note 5 Pro variants will see permanent price cuts and will be available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively from Friday onwards.

Here’s the 2nd big news of the #Super3 – We’re giving a permanent discount of ₹1,000 on 5 phone variants.

Mi A2 (4GB+64GB) – ₹15,999

Mi A2 (6GB+128GB) – ₹18,999

Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) – ₹11,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) – ₹13,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB) – ₹15,999 pic.twitter.com/Ec4hlX3RUq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 16, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 garnered a huge response among the buyers who tend to buy selfie-centric smartphones. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. After the permanent price cut, the smartphone will be available to buy at Rs 11,999 for the same variant.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched earlier this year as the company’s second Android One device. At the time of launch in India, the Mi A2 came with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi has cut the prices by Rs 1,000 on both the variants, so now the former is available at Rs 15,999 and the latter costs Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi is also set to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22. It will officially succeed the Redmi Note 5 Pro that is almost six months old.