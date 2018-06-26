Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro getting this major update this week: How to get it

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display having an 18:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India earlier this year, marking the debut of the successor of the Redmi Note 4, earning itself the title of the highest selling smartphone in India in the year 2017. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9 and began receiving the MIUI 9.5 a few months later, however, both the versions were based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Xiaomi has now officially announced that the Redmi Note 5 Pro will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 update starting Friday, June 29.

The announcement was made by Xiaomi’s MIUI India Twitter account late Monday. The tweet said – “Mi Fans! You asked for it and we’re getting it for you. Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the update to Android O-based MIUI 9.5 in phases, starting Friday, 29th June! If you are not part of 1st phase, don’t worry! You will get it sometime soon.” This means that the rollout will occur in a phased manner, so some users might get the update ahead of the others, who will get the update ‘sometime soon’.

The Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 will update the build version to 9.5.6.0.OEIMIFA on all the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro devices in India. According to a report by GSMArena, the beta version of the Android 8.0 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 update ran into some bugs, delaying the stable rollout. The company has now fixed the bugs and the rollout is due soon.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a rear dual camera setup – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – with support for an LED flash. For selfies, the Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a 20-megapixel camera.