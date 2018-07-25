Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets a 128GB storage model: Here’s what it costs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which was introduced in India as Redmi Note 5 Pro, has been launched in a new model in China. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in China with no upgrades in terms of other specifications. The China version of the smartphone is slightly different from the India version, however, it is not clear whether Xiaomi will bring this 6GB/128GB model in India under the Redmi Note 5 Pro name.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, or the Redmi Note 5 Pro, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model costs 1,699 yuan, which is roughly Rs 17,000. It will go on sale starting July 27. The other three variants of the smartphone that were launched early this year include a 3GB RAM/ 32GB model, a 4GB/ 64GB variant, and a 6GB/64GB model. With the addition of the fourth variant, the maximum storage space you can get on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is 128GB, however, the actual storage space is a little less, given some of it is reserved for the system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro made its debut in India in February and has been selling like hotcakes since then, which is why the company planned to introduce the smartphone in China as Redmi Note 5. There is the Redmi Note 5 available in India as well, however, that’s a rebranded version of the Redmi 5 Plus that launched in China earlier this year. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro (the Indian variant) and the Redmi Note 5 (the Chinese variant) have a lot in common, the latter has a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a larger pixel sensor at 1.4-micron and a larger aperture of f/1.9, as opposed to the 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture packed in the former.

Also, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China variant) has dual-pixel PDAF while the Redmi Note 5 Pro has just PDAF, making the former slightly better in terms of photography. The other major difference is the 13-megapixel camera on the front on the Redmi Note 5 while the Indian variant has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. All other specifications are the same on both the devices. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM options. Fueling the Redmi Note 5 is a 4000mAh battery under the hood.