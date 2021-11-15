Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch on November 30, will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11

If you're wondering about the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, well, Xiaomi isn’t launching them in India on the same day as the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launched in India on November 30, Xiaomi announced on Monday. Though not mentioned explicitly, it will be a follow-up to the Redmi Note 10T 5G released earlier in the year. Speculation is rife that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will a rebranded Redmi Note 11 from China.

Xiaomi is calling it the “next gen racer.” The product page that is going live simultaneously, drops a few Easter eggs such as “swift display,” “speedy charging,” and “RAM booster.” But perhaps the bigger news is that the same product page carries a few product images that all but confirm that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will indeed be a rebranded Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 has already been rebranded once by Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco—with the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Now, it’s set to get another, though those keeping a track would know this isn’t new for Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 10T first broke cover as the Redmi Note 10 5G in global markets and was quickly relaunched as the Poco M3 Pro with a rehashed design.

In China, the Redmi Note 11 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes in three more configurations—6GB/128GB for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,200), 8GB/128GB for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500), and 8GB/256GB for CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,900).

It’s safe to say that Xiaomi will look to undercut the Realme 8S 5G which is based on the same MediaTek Dimensity 810 system-on-chip as the Redmi Note 11/Redmi Note 11T. The Realme 8s comes in two configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the entry-level configuration costs Rs 17,999, the top-end model will set you back by Rs 19,999.

If you’re wondering about the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, well, Xiaomi isn’t launching them in India on the same day as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. This makes sense. There is a small chance that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus prices—in India—will shoot up over Rs 20,000 if you look at their China equivalents. If that’s the case, there’s a bigger chance that Xiaomi may not even launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in their current form in the Indian market.

There are two sets of rumours doing the rounds: one that Xiaomi will re-release the Redmi Note 11 series with Qualcomm chips early next year and then—possibly—launch the ‘updated’ Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus under the Mi—now Xiaomi—branding to seemingly justify their higher pricing. Again, this won’t be the first time that something like this would happen—if it were to happen. The Mi 10i was essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. So, it’s possible.

Regardless, Xiaomi is kicking off all things “Redmi Note 11” with the Redmi Note 11T 5G which is a little earlier than expected. The last-gen Redmi Note—aka Redmi Note 10—was launched in January 2021. The series spawned a total of five models. It would be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store for the upcoming models.