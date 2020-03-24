Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 64MP quad cam and 5G support: Everything to know

The Redmi K30 Pro, as expected, is a successor to the Redmi K20 Pro.

It took some time coming, but Xiaomi sub brand Redmi has finally launched its next-generation Redmi K30 Pro flagship phone – in China, to begin with. The Redmi K30 Pro, as expected, is a successor to the Redmi K20 Pro. It is Redmi’s most powerful phone to date – and also its most expensive.

The Redmi K30 Pro is a high-end phone like the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11 Pro, and even the OnePlus 7T Pro. But unlike any of these high-end phones, the Redmi K30 Pro starts at roughly Rs 32,500 (CNY 2,999) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been launched at roughly Rs 40,000 (CNY 3,699). The Redmi K30 Pro will also be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for roughly Rs 36,500 (CNY 3,399).

For that ridiculously low price, you get a near all-glass body, a 6.67-inch 1080p+ AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage (non-expandable), 5G connectivity, vapour chamber cooling, quad rear cameras (64MP main Sony IMX686 sensor + 13MP ultrawide-angle + 5MP macro + 2MP depth), a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, Android 10-based MIUI 11 software, and a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The design of the Redmi K30 Pro seems to be a cross between the Redmi K20/Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T/Huawei Mate 30 Pro. While on the front, the Redmi K30 Pro has a near all-screen design thanks to a pop-up front camera like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, the back with its circular camera bump would remind you of the OnePlus 7T and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The phone will be available in Sky Blue, Moonlight White, Starring purple, and Space Grey colours.

One of the headlining features of the Redmi K30–which was launched in December–was its 120Hz high-refresh rate IPS LCD display. So even though it did not have an AMOLED screen, that high-refresh rate display was well worth the compromise. With the Redmi K30 Pro however, Redmi is going back to a conventional 60Hz panel – which is AMOLED. The panel does support a touch sampling rate of 180Hz though.

While the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in India, the Redmi K30 never did–although the Redmi K30 4G currently sells in India as the Poco X2. Speculations that the Redmi K30 Pro may become the Poco F2 therefore aren’t surprising at all. Whether or not that actually happens is something only time will tell.