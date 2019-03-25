Redmi Go – Xiaomi’s ‘cheapest’ phone – to go on sale today at 2pm: Rs 2,200 cashback, 100GB free data, & more

Xiaomi Redmi Go will go on sale today at 2 pm

Redmi Go, Xiaomi’s cheapest phone that runs Android Go, will go on sale for the second time on Monday, March 25. The smartphone that is meant for the first time users, as well as those who don’t need much from their phone, will be available online via Flipkart and Mi.com at 2 pm today. It went on its first sale on Friday, March 22 after it was launched last week.

Redmi Go Price in India on Flipkart and Mi.com is Rs 4,499 for the only 1GB RAM and 8GB storage model. The sale commences at 2 pm today, as we said. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Black colours. There are a couple of offers bundled with the purchase – the Jio customers will get up to Rs 2,200 cashback on top of additional 4G data for free, and the buyers can avail the smartphone on no-cost EMI facility.

The Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone that competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Nokia 1 in India. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and packs 1GB of RAM, which is suitable for Android Oreo (Go edition) apps such as Google Go, YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and others.

There is an 8-megapixel camera given on the Redmi Go’s rear along with an LED flash. For selfies, Redmi Go offers a 5-megapixel camera that also features Auto HDR, according to Xiaomi. There are standard connectivity options, besides a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi claims that the battery can last up to 10 days on the standby mode.