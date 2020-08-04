Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime brings a full high definition display, quad cameras and 5,020mAh battery at under Rs 10,000

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Xiaomi is going “prime” with its budget Redmi series again with the newly launched Redmi 9 Prime. The last Redmi phone to get the prime treatment was the Redmi 3s Prime which was launched back in 2016. Also, for some more background, the Redmi 2 Prime was Xiaomi’s first smartphone to be assembled in India. The goal with the Redmi 9 Prime seems simple. The Redmi 9 Prime is simply a “lite” take on the Redmi Note 9 which means that it tries to bring many of the same “Note” hardware specs to an even more affordable price point.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime India price and availability
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 11,999 for the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Redmi 9 Prime will be available for buying for the first time on August 6 from Amazon India during the Prime Day sale. The phone will soon be available from Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partners.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime specs and features
With the Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi is upgrading its existing 3D aura design scheme with anti-slip properties to enhance grip and all-round ergonomics. Xiaomi is calling it aura 360 design. There are also new new colours to choose from. The Redmi 9 Prime will be available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black colour options. In terms of materials, the Redmi 9 Prime has an all-plastic body and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
The Redmi 9 Prime has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch.
Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Prime packs a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11.
For photography, the Redmi 9 Prime comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera for closeups, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi 9 Prime has an 8MP camera.
Elsewhere, the Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
