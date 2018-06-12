Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A with dual cameras, 18:9 displays go official: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi 6 – the successor to the Redmi 5 – packs a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Xiaomi Redmi 6 has been finally launched at an event in China today, putting all the speculations and rumours to rest. The smartphone is the successor to the Redmi 5 series, which was announced earlier this year. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 has dual rear cameras and facial recognition as the highlighted features. Besides, the company announced the smaller variant of the Redmi 6 called the Redmi 6A, however, there’s no Pro or Plus model to the handset, as previous rumours had suggested.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Price

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 price has been set at 799 yuan (roughly Rs 8,400) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. There is another model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,500). Coming to the smaller sibling, the Redmi 6A is priced at 599 yuan, which is roughly Rs 6,300 for the single model that comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphones will be available in China starting June 15.

While the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A have been launched in China today, the company did not reveal any plans when it is going to launch the smartphones in India. However, we expect the launch should happen later this year.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 – the successor to the Redmi 5 – packs a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with configurations of 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

There are dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary, accompanied by an LED flash. The Redmi 6 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI features that beautify the photographs, along with facial recognition support. The handset has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear panel. The battery information has not been shared by the company yet. The Xiao AI assistant is available on the device, as well.

Redmi 6A

Coming to Redmi 6A, the smartphone comes with the same display size of 5.45-inch with 18:9 aspect ratio in an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is marginally less powerful than the one on Redmi 6. It packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card. There is a setup of dual cameras – 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel on the rear while a 5-megapixel front camera sits on the front. The cameras are integrated with AI capabilities. Fueling the internals of the Redmi 6A is a 3000mAh battery.