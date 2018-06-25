Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with dual cameras, iPhone X-style notch on top launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a notched display, which has now come down to the budget segment

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro – the third and top-of-the-line phone in the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series – was launched today in China. The smartphone sits next to the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, which were launched recently in Xiaomi’s home market. With Redmi 6 Pro, the 19:9 notched display makes its way to the budget segment, while specifications such as a dual camera setup are also available. Alongside, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Pad 4, refreshing the tablet lineup of the company.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has been priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,400) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The other two variants include a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version costing 1,199 yuan (roughly Rs 12,500) and a 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage version that is priced at 1,299 yuan (roughly Rs 13,600).

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is available in Black, Red, Blue, Gold, and Pink colour options. The first sale commences at 10 am CST on June 26 while the registrations are live now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a notched display, which has now come down to the budget segment. The smartphone has a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. This is exactly similar to the notches we have seen on iPhone X and recently launched Mi 8, unlike the slimmed-down counterparts on OnePlus 6, Vivo X21, and Oppo F7.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with two RAM variants – 3GB and 4GB – along with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage models, with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

For the cameras, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual camera setup combining 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The cameras are equipped with AI capabilities that are claimed to beautify the images.

The smartphone runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo while a 4000mAh battery fuels the internals. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others.