Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A likely to launch on September 5 in India – All you need to know

Xiaomi is holding an event on September 5

Xiaomi has sent out media invites for an event on September 5 where its supposedly announcing the Redmi 6 family of smartphones in India. The invite teases the number 6, suggesting at an impending launch of the successors to the Redmi 5 smartphone line. Along similar lines, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted an image teasing the launch of the Redmi 6 series. The three smartphones that are expected to debut in India are Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A, however, these were launched in China earlier this year.

The invite has the number ‘6’ written boldly with three smartphones protruding from behind it. While one device seems to have a notch display, the other two are seemingly with the 18:9 displays. The Redmi 6 Pro has a notched display while the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A don’t – which brings us to strongly assume their launch in India. Jain teased the launch with the tweet saying – “#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We’ve got more than one for you! Coming very soon.”

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is priced at 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,400) for the base variant and the top-end model costs 1,199 yuan (roughly Rs 12,500). The Redmi 6 bears the price tag of 799 yuan (roughly Rs 8,400) for the base model and 999 yuan (roughly Rs 10,500) for the high-end model. Coming to the Redmi 6A, there is a single variant that is priced at 599 yuan (roughly Rs 6,300). We can expect all three devices to be priced in India around the Chinese price points.

The Redmi 6A is expected to be a contender to most budget smartphones under the Rs 10,000 segment, including its predecessor Redmi 5A, which goes out of stock even during the sales nowadays. The other two smartphones will be priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 range, which is currently inundated with the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Moto G6.

For the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 will have a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It packs a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera, and a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. Finally, the Redmi 6 Pro has a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top. It runs Snapdragon 625 SoC, has dual cameras on the rear (12-megapixel + 5-megapixel), a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the front, and a 4000mAh battery under the hood.