Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 set to launch on June 25: Everything you should know

Xiaomi is organising an event next week in China where it will be taking the wraps off its new devices. The company has teased the launch of at least two new devices that will include a new smartphone and a tablet, which has been longing for a refresh for a while now. The Redmi 6 line was recently launched in China, consisting of the Redmi 6 and its smaller variant Redmi 6A, while the launch top-end model Redmi 6 Pro remained a mystery. Xiaomi is now set to launch the Redmi 6 Pro on June 25, alongside the Mi Pad 4 tablet.

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi shared two teasers that confirms the launch of Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4. In line with this announcement, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung wrote on Twitter – “Excited to announce that we’ll be launching a new product on June 25. It’s packed with content, has an 8-inch full-screen display, and is related to the number “4”… Any guesses what’s coming?”

The first teaser has been designed keeping in mind the ongoing football season. There’s a football field having 9 players, a goal net, and a scoreboard above it. While the numbers on the scoreboard denote the display aspect ratio of 19:9 (hinting at a notched design), the numbers and letters written on the players’ t-shirts hint at AI capabilities, Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 4000mAh battery.

Previously, the Redmi 6 Pro was spotted on TENAA certification website bearing the model number M1805D1SE. The listing showed a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to have a dual camera setup consisting of at least a 12-megapixel sensor while there will be a 5-megapixel camera on the front. There will be three RAM and storage configurations – 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB and 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB models.

The second teaser has the view from the tunnel walled by the tablets on two sides – one of which shows a camera bump without an LED flash. There is a Mi Bunny going to the field, wearing a jersey with number ‘4’ written on it, largely hinting at the launch of Mi Pad 4. As per Sung’s tweet, the Mi Pad 4 will have an 8-inch full-screen display. In line with this, Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor while a 6000mAh battery will fuel the device. As for the cameras, the device will have a 13-megapixel camera equipped with OmniVision OV13855 sensor. There will be a 5-megapixel camera on the front, as per the rumours.