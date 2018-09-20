Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Camera and battery life are the highlights

Redmi 6 Pro sports a full HD+ display, which is certainly a plus over the other two variants that have a HD+ (720p) resolution.

Xiaomi has launched three new Redmi 6 phones this month, which follows closely on the launch of the Redmi 5 in India. Redmi is traditionally the more budget friendly series in Xiaomi’s lineup, but this time Redmi 6 Pro crosses the Rs 10,000 price mark. The Redmi 6 Pro has a full HD+ display, better dual-rear cameras and a 4000 mAh battery. It comes in two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, as well 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Here’s our review of Redmi 6 Pro.

What’s good?

Redmi 6 Pro sports a full HD+ display, which is certainly a plus over the other two variants that have a HD+ (720p) resolution. Its display is impressive for the Rs 12,000 price point, and it works well in bright sunlight as well.

Redmi 6 Pro also sports a 4000 mAh battery, which is a major highlight of the phone. It will easily last two days, even with moderate to heavy usage. The device comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, which is a popular choice for many Xiaomi phones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 does ensure an above average performance in this price segment, especially when compared to phones with 400 series processors from Qualcomm, which are priced in a similar segment. Multi-tasking and opening multiple tabs on Chrome works all fine, and gaming also works okay.

Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual-rear camera, which the company claims is the same set up on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The camera performance is impressive for this price bracket. The colours are vivid, there are enough details in photos, and overall picture composition is nice. My only complaint would be the noticeable lag when one taps on the image after clicking it. It takes a few seconds for the processed image to load.

What’s not good?

The low-light performance is nothing exceptional, and one can see that details are missing in photos. Same goes for the Portrait mode, which still needs some tweaks. It’s not entirely accurate when it comes to recognising the edges of the object. In terms of design, Redmi 6 Pro is nothing revolutionary. In fact, it resembles the countless other Xiaomi phones we have seen in the past. This Redmi 6 Pro is also bulky and heavier, with a more chunky design.

Redmi 6 Pro comes with a notch and there are some issues with the optimisation. One cannot see the battery percentage next to the symbol. There’s no option for that. One has to swipe down the notifications tray to see the percentage. This holds true even when one turns off the notch.

Frankly for the overall price, Redmi 6 Pro is a decent device, offering enough storage, a good performance, and dual-cameras for under Rs 13,000.

-Estimated street price: Rs 10,999 (3GB RAM+32GB); Rs 12,999 (4GB RAM+64GB)