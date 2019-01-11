Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 7,999

Good news for buyers looking for a good deal on a budget smartphone as Xiaomi has announced a price cut in India for its Redmi 6. The price cut comes as part of Xiaomi’s five big announcements to ring in its fifth anniversary in India.

The company announced an all-week sale of the Redmi 6A, besides a price cut on its smartphones – Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi A2.

Both the 32GB and 64GB storage variants of Xiaomi Redmi 6 have received a price cut on Mi.com and Flipkart. In addition, the price cut will also be made available offline through Mi Home and other partner retail stores.

Also, Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of a new Soundbar, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch Android TVs in India. (Please hyperlink yesterday’s story)

Redmi 6 price in India

The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option of Redmi 6 is now priced at Rs. 7,999 and the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 8,999.

The Redmi 6 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option and was set at Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in September.

The Redmi phone comes in Gold, Black, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options.

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount, extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 20GB extra data with Airtel. The online store is also offering flat Rs. 4,300 buyback value on policy purchase of Rs. 99 only.

Mi.com is also offering the exchange offer and Airtel’s offer. Moreover, it has a three-months free subscription of Hungama Music on offer.

Redmi 6 specifications

Running on MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 bears 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels).

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and 3GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage options. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is powered by is a 3000mAh battery and supports 5W charging.

READ ALSO | Xolo launches Era 4X with Android Go in India: Rs 1,200 cashback, 50GB data, and ‘money back offer’

The Redmi 6 features a horizontally-stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels, and Portrait Mode.

On the front side, the handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and certain AI capabilities. Users can utilise 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

The Redmi 6 has a fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, electronic compass, and proximity sensor.