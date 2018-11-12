Xiaomi Redmi 6 price hike: Is Lenovo K9 the top alternative?

By: | Updated: November 12, 2018 7:28 PM

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is one of the most popular budget smartphones that nearly ticks all the right boxes one would expect in a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone

Xiaomi recently hiked the price of its smartphones and TVs

Xiaomi recently hiked the price for as many as three products in India due to the “significant” rise in the input cost after the dwindling career of Indian Rupee against the American Dollar. As a result, the prices of Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi TV 4 Pro series, and Mi Power Bank 2i have been increased marginally. The Redmi 6, particularly, now costs Rs 8,499 for the base variant, which makes it even tougher for the customers to settle down for a smartphone in the price range. With the price of Redmi 6 now increased, the customers can also go for the recently-launched Lenovo K9 that retails at a price Rs 500 more than that of Redmi 6.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is one of the most popular budget smartphones that nearly ticks all the right boxes one would expect in a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone. At the time of launch, the Redmi 6 was announced at a price of Rs 7,999 for the base model that features 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. However, after the price hike, the smartphone has moved up to compete with the smartphones that are in the Rs 9,000 bracket. Lenovo recently launched the K9 at a price of Rs 8,999 in India with almost as similar specifications as the Redmi 6, which makes it the top alternative to the Redmi 6 with an extra of Rs 500.

The Lenovo K9 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display as compared to the 5.45-inch HD+ display on the Redmi 6. Both Lenovo K9 and Redmi 6 are powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with minimum 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 has a dual camera comprising a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor while the Lenovo K9 features a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera on the Lenovo K9 has two sensors same as the rear ones while the Redmi 6 has only a single 5-megapixel camera. The Lenovo K9 also has a LED flash on the front. Both Lenovo K9 and Redmi 6 run Android Oreo with their respective skins on top.

The Lenovo K9 has a USB Type-C port on the bottom while the Redmi 6 has the regular MicroUSB port. Both the smartphones have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo K9 and Redmi 6 are both backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

