Xiaomi Redmi 6 launch confirmed for June 12: Here’s what it would pack

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the next smartphone in the Redmi series next week. The long-rumoured Redmi 6 is set to be launched by the Chinese company on June 12. Xiaomi has released an official poster on Weibo announcing that the Redmi 6 will indeed be launched on June 12. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 aka Redmi 6A recently surfaced on the Chinese certification website, giving rise to at least three variants of Redmi 6, including a ‘Plus’ or ‘Pro’ version. However, Xiaomi has not said anything on how many variants it is planning to launch at the event.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be launched in China on June 12 a few months after the launch of the predecessor Redmi 5 series. While the Redmi 5 series is now available in India, it is not known yet when Xiaomi will bring the Redmi 6 line here. The company made the official announcement via a Weibo post today.
The sixth generation Redmi family – Redmi 6 – began surfacing on the Internet in May but we now have a confirmed date for the launch of the smartphone. The smartphone was earlier spotted on TENAA where at least three models could be seen – suggesting a regular Redmi 6, a smaller Redmi 6A, and a bigger Redmi 6 Pro or Plus. The listing also revealed some of the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 6.
The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will come running Android 8.0 Oreo and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. The handset is said to be fueled by a 3000mAh battery.
Apart from this, another Xiaomi smartphone was spotted recently bearing a model number M1805D1SE – hinting at a bigger variant of Redmi 6. Speculated to be called Redmi 6 Pro or Redmi 6 Plus, the handset will have the top-of-the-line specifications within the family, including a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio – suggesting a notch, dual front and rear cameras, and an unknown octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will come in three RAM configurations – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB with inbuilt storage options – 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, with support for expandability. The handset is also expected to be fueled by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.