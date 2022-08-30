Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G India launch on September 6; to come with Dimensity 700, 50MP dual cameras

Xiaomi is ready to launch Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6, 2022. This will be a follow-up or successor to the Redmi 10 Prime 5G. The key specifications have been revealed by a dedicated product microsite, which says the phone will have MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor and 50 MP dual camera setup. The smartphone is likely to launch at and budget-friendly price.

As per the microsite, the smartphone is likely to launch in two colors. The company has notified about the launch via Twitter, too.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone will have a waterdrop notch where it will house the front camera. Redmi 11 Prime will also follow the modish dual-camera setup. The dual camera setup will host 50 MP main camera along with an LED Flash. The rectangular camera bump will slightly protrude from the rear. It will also support dual 5G connectivity.

The phone will apparently support 18W Fast charging. Redmi 11 Prime is likely to run Android 12 out of the box with a layer of MIUI 13.

According to noted tipster Yogesh Brar, the Redmi 11 Prime could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E which was launched in China in March this year. Other key features of the Redmi Note 11E are the 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with Full HD+ screen resolution, 50 MP dual rear camera, 5 MP front camera, MediaTek 700 SoC (paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU), 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 1919l recently and was codenamed Light. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is reportedly a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G.