Xiaomi, Realme effect: Samsung set to join the ‘affordable’ high refresh rate smartphone battle in India with Galaxy A32

Samsung has only confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy A32 4G.

High refresh rate smartphones are all the rage these days. With brands like Xiaomi and Realme ‘democratizing’ fast and smooth displays on smartphones, already, it was only about time that Samsung joined the bandwagon too. The South Korean major on Friday said that it will launch a phone called the Galaxy A32 in India soon, which would – ideally – be its most affordable phone with a high refresh rate screen.

The Galaxy A32 hardware details have already been announced, so we have some idea of what to expect. The phone in question has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and Infinity-U ‘teardrop’ notch. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, a first for any Samsung Galaxy A-series phone. Rounding off the package is an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone is powered by an unspecified chipset clocked at 2.0GHz paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage (this is expandable). Fuelling the phone is a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. For photography, the phone has four rear cameras, consisting of a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 5MP macro and another 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 20MP camera.

To be clear, the Galaxy A32 has both 4G and 5G variants. Both have different specs. It is expected that Samsung would bring both these versions to India, but at this point of time, the company has only confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy A32 4G. An exact timeline hasn’t been announced, but Samsung should launch it soon enough. As for pricing, it would be interesting to see how Samsung prices the phone in India. The Galaxy A30, for some context, was launched in India in 2019 at Rs 16,990 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and went on to become a popular ‘value for money’ offering, and something similar would be expected from the Galaxy A32.

Whatever be the case, Samsung seems all set to give rivals like Xiaomi and Realme a run for their money, and things are bound to get even more exciting, in the days to come.

