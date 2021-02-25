Xiaomi ramps up India manufacturing, says more than 99% of its smartphones, 100% of Mi TVs now ‘Made in India’

Xiaomi has been making smartphones in India for the last five years.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain on Thursday said that 100% of the company’s Mi smart TVs are now made in India (effective January, 2020). Additionally, 99% Xiaomi smartphones are once again being locally assembled in the country following COVID-led disruption in supply chain last year. Xiaomi has also ramped up smartphone component manufacturing, with a majority — to the tune of 75% — of components including PCBAs (that makes up almost 50% of a phone), sub boards, camera modules, back panels, batteries and more, now sourced locally.

“No one else has pushed (as much) for the level of localization that we do at Xiaomi India. In spirit, no other brand is better than us (in this regard),” Jain said during a virtual press conference.

Mi, Redmi phones

Xiaomi has been making smartphones in India for the last five years in partnership with Foxconn and Flex. Over the last nine months, the company has onboarded two new manufacturing partners, DBG and BYD, with the former having already set up a plant in Haryana increasing monthly capacity by about 20%. The BYD plant in Tamil Nadu is expected to contribute ‘significantly’ to the production capacity once it begins operations by H1 of 2021.

Mi TVs

Xiaomi has been making smart TVs in India for the last two years in partnership with Dixon Technology. The company has now onboarded Radiant Technology as another partner to expedite domestic manufacturing of smart TVs at its newly set up plant in Telangana.

Also Read How Xiaomi bucked the trend to become the Tesla of smart TVs in India and what lies ahead

That said, Xiaomi India, though it has started exporting some of its products to neighboring countries, is still far from making India an export hub. For now, it is focusing on meeting local demand, something it hopes to achieve through its new manufacturing partners.

Generating employment

Jain said that Xiaomi India generated employment for over 10,000 individuals in 2020. Xiaomi made its India debut in 2014 with a team of four. Today, the company boasts of more than 60,000 team members spanning offices, manufacturing plants, service centers and Mi stores.

“In 2020, when organizations were downsizing their workforce, we were focused on putting together the building blocks for our growth in the India market – our employees. We generated employment for over 10,000 individuals in 2020. At Mi India, we encourage young professionals to take leadership roles. An astonishing number – 64% of our business leaders are under the age of 40. We are proud of our young and dynamic Mi India family that is willing to take risks, challenge the status quo, and most importantly – try new things.”