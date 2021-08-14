Xiaomi prematurely confirms the Redmi 10, and it looks very promising

Should the Redmi 10 be priced in the same way, it’s going to inadvertently end up being a lot of phone for a lot less money.

Xiaomi has dropped the Redmi 10 early. Seemingly by accident. The phone in question, which in all likelihood, will succeed the Redmi 9 was prematurely confirmed by Xiaomi through a blog post on Friday – which has now been taken down – revealing its full design and hardware specs leaving nothing to the imagination. Hopefully, the official announcement along with price and availability details should follow soon enough.

Basis of everything shared in the blog post (first spotted by folks over at XDA Developers), the Redmi 10 looks very promising. By the looks of it, it’s all set to be a sizeable overhaul to the Redmi 9. For those unaware, the Redmi “number” series caters to budget-conscious buyers and is one of Xiaomi’s best-sellers in markets like India. The series falls below the Redmi Note in hierarchy which is to say these phones usually have a price tag around Rs 10,000.

Here are the specs:

The Redmi 10 will have a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a hole punch cutout. It will come with a fast 90Hz refresh rate which will be adaptive meaning it would be able to dynamically switch between different refresh rate figures (45/60/90Hz) depending on content. This is of course to conserve battery life.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 will pack a MediaTek Helio G88 system-on-chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. More specifically, we’re looking at three configurations: 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB. Software inside the phone will be MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Fuelling the package will be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.

For photography, the Redmi 10 will have four cameras on the back: a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it will come with an 8MP camera.

Rounding off the package are a 3.5mm audio jack, a single speaker out and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The design of the Redmi 10 seems inspired by the recently launched Redmi Note 10T 5G though to be clear, the Redmi 10 will be a 4G-only phone. It will come in three colourways: gray, white and blue.

The Redmi number series have almost always made their way to India so it’s safe to assume that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 10 in the country sooner rather than later.