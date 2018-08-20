Xiaomi poised to launch new laptop that could give Apple MacBook a run for its money

Xiaomi is poised to launch a new laptop

Xiaomi has launched a slew of smartphones since the beginning of this year but besides, it has announced some other products such as mobile accessories, electric toothbrush, and more. The recent product that made its appearance is the Mi Notebook Pro 2 laptop that Xiaomi announced at the ChinaJoy 2018. The laptop is a close contender to the MacBook Pro and some top-end features such as 16GB of RAM and a full-HD display. Now, the Chinese company is reportedly planning to launch another variant to this series.

As per a report by Gizchina, Xiaomi has shared a poster that teases the launch of a new entrant on August 23. While the poster doesn’t really shed light on the specifications on the laptop, the image in the poster outlines some features. The new Xiaomi laptop will have a full keyboard (with number keys), an SD card reader, a USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The report claims that this version will have a 15.6-inch full-HD display with thin bezels and an eighth-generation Intel Core processor under the hood. There is nothing official from the company on the laptop.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2, the laptop has some key specifications that position it on the high end of the spectrum. While it is not clear whether this new version will be a top-notch device or a ‘Lite’ version, it certainly will pack specifications, more or less identical to the Mi Notebook Pro 2. In addition, the design of the new laptop, as seen on the poster, looks nearly similar to the Notebook Pro 2 – there is a chiclet-style keyboard with a power button located on the right-hand side.

While there are no specifications available, the new Mi Notebook Pro 2 version could offer some competition to the MacBook Pro that recently got revised by Apple. The MacBook Air 2018 comes with support for up to 2TB storage, which could be something Xiaomi may tout at the event while launching the laptop. As far as the pricing is concerned, the new version will have a price not really off limits with Mi Notebook Pro 2. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 costs 8,999 yuan, which is roughly Rs 90,000 in India.