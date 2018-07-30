Xiaomi Pocophone F1 specifications emerge, Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual cameras revealed

Xiaomi is working on a new brand

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new brand for its new range of smartphones that will presumably be positioned at the higher spectrum in terms of specifications. As rumoured, Xiaomi is calling it the Pocophone and the first smartphone under this line will be F1. Earlier reports suggested that Pocophone F1 will pack the Snapdragon 845 SoC but new details about the smartphone have emerged that hint at a liquid cooling system under the hood.

Spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is indeed in the works and it will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The listing also mentions that the smartphone will house a liquid cooling system that will make way for a gaming experience. The website mentions – “is one-of-a-kind smartphone that sports a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with liquid cooling system which help boasts extremely fast processing power at a sustained peak performance.”

It further says that Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will pack dual cameras – a setup of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter on the rear. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front, as mentioned on the website. Other features that have been additionally noted under the phone’s description tab includes an infrared illuminator, an IR camera, and AI Face Unlock that “works just as well in pitch-dark conditions as it does in bright daylight”.

Pocophone was trademarked by Xiaomi a while ago with the European regulator. However, it is speculated that Xiaomi may introduce this smartphone with a different name in the Indian markets. So far, reports have said that Pocophone F1 will be an Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 device that will come with an 18:9 LCD display. There will be a 4000mAh battery under the hood, along with a fingerprint sensor and NFC.

Specifications aside, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 got its pricing leaked too for the European markets. There will be two RAM/ storage variants – 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – priced at 420 euros (roughly Rs 33,800) and 460 euros (roughly Rs 37,000), respectively. While the image renders of the smartphone, which might give us the first look of the Pocophone F1, are yet to surface, the smartphone is expected to be similar to the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone.