Xiaomi Pocophone F1 may come powered with Snapdragon 845: All you need to know

Xiaomi sets to launch Pocophone F1 in India soon

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Pocophone F1 is likely to be powered with Snapdragon 845 processor. With the making of Pocophone F1, Xiaomi is preparing the launch of one of the fastest smartphones in the market so far. “POCO is proud to partner with Qualcomm, the world leader in smartphone performance. Get ready for break-neck speed. #GoPOCO (sic),” Xiaomi said on its official Twitter handle.

In a separate tweet, the company says that ‘Pocophone F1’ will house a liquid cooling system for a better gaming experience. The ‘Pocophone F1’ is going to be the new sub-brand of Xiaomi.

“Making a powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter,” project-head Jai Mani had on August 10 said.

Thanks for all the love! Many friends asked me questions about this new project I mentioned yesterday, here’s my answer: @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPOCOPHONE pic.twitter.com/MK9MZUz0Zy — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 10, 2018

On August 9, 2018, Mani tweeted details of the Pocophone project, “today is a special day. I’m excited to start sharing more about the new project I’ve been working on. Wish me luck!”

Today is a special day. I’m excited to start sharing more about the new project I’ve been working on. Wish me luck! @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPocophone pic.twitter.com/tZcAUjmgI5 — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 9, 2018

“We are calling this project POCO and we are extremely fortunate to have the support of LeiJun, Manu and the rest of Ziaomi,” he added.

As per a Bluetooth SIG certification website, Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will have dual cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera on the rear. The phone will have a 20-megapixel camera on the front side. ‘Pocophone F1’ is expected to start at Rs 34,547 (US dollar 500). As per a report, the Xiaomi is likely to launch the ‘Pocophone F1’ sometime in November.

The ‘Pocophone F1’ is likely to be launched with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64/128/256GB internal space, liquid cooling, a and IR blaster. The phone will be backed by 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to be similar to the Xiaomi Black-Shark gaming phone. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by Xiaomi.