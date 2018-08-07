Xiaomi Pocophone F1 massively leaked to reveal key specifications

Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone under a new brand

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is believed to be the Chinese company’s upcoming smartphone that will feature flagship specifications including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone has previously been spotted on the Bluetooth certification website where some of its key specifications were outed. Now, the smartphone has emerged on an online shop and a benchmarking website, giving rise to more details.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is listed on a Belarusian online store that reveals most of its specifications. The smartphone will, of course, support dual SIM cards and pack a 6.81-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Corroborating the previous speculations, the listing shows that Pocophone F1 will indeed run Snapdragon 845 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB – with support for expandability via microSD card.

The listing further reveals that the Pocophone F1 will bear a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor – something that was earlier spotted on the Bluetooth certification website. There will be a 20-megapixel camera on the front with Super Pixel technology and Face Unlock. There will the connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou (which confirms the availability in China). There will be a 4000mAh battery under the hood that will support Quick Charge 3.0.

Separately, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has also appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark, spotted by a Reddit user. According to the screenshot shared by the user, the device is named Poco F1 and has scored 285,302 points on the benchmark test. While there is no information available for the processor, the score seems to be that of a high-end processor.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has also been leaked earlier for its pricing in the market. So far only two variants have been spotted – the 6GB/ 64GB model could bear a price tag of 420 euros (roughly Rs 34,000) in the European markets while the 6GB/ 128GB variant will be priced at 460 euros (roughly Rs 37,000). There are two colour variants expected – Blue and Grey.