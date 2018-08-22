Xiaomi Poco F1 with Snapdragon 845 undercuts OnePlus 6 starting at Rs 20,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 has a Snapdragon 845 processor

Xiaomi on Wednesday finally announced the formal launch of Poco F1 in India. At an event held in New Delhi, Jay Mani who recently took the helm of the Chinese company’s new sub-brand, introduced the world with company’s new motto to bring flagship specifications at a relatively lower price point. The Xiaomi Poco F1 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor at under Rs 25,000, a price point that is considerably lower than the Asus ZenFone 5Z, OnePlus 6, and Vivo Nex. The top-end model of Poco F1 costs Rs 29,990 in India, undercutting the base variants of these Snapdragon 845-powered phones.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 will be sold online only via Flipkart and Mi.com, which means that the device won’t be available to purchase via Mi Home stores and preferred offline stores. The Poco F1 has three variants RAM and storage wise – along with a special Armoured Edition. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB model is priced at Rs 20,999, the 6GB/ 128GB variant costs Rs 23,999, and the high-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB version will be available at Rs 28,999. The Poco F1 Armoured Edition bears a Kevler finish on the back and priced at Rs 29,999. The colour variants include Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black. The sale starts August 29 at 12 pm.

As for the offers, the buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards on the purchase. Jio subscribers will get additional data up to 1TB along with extra benefits up to Rs 8,000. There are a bunch of custom mobile cases and official skins available for the Poco F1. Xiaomi’s service centres will be the go-to place for any repairing of Poco F1.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch full-HD+ edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The smartphone runs Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The smartphone runs a specially optimised version of MIUI called MIUI for Poco based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The company said that the MIUI 9.6 version is speedier with better optimisations. The Poco F1 will join other Xiaomi phones that will get Android 9 Pie later this year.

There is a dual camera setup given on the Xiaomi Poco F1 – a 12-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary Samsung sensor. There is a 20-megapixel camera given on the front of the smartphone. The smartphone has AI Beauty features and HDR mode. The front camera also doubles up as the facial scanner, coupled with an IR blaster. The smartphone has Dirac HD Sound, however, Dolby sound is missing. A 4000mAh battery is packed under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3 technology.