Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: The best deal you can get under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which one should you buy?

The festive season in India brings bargain deals and offers on a range of products including smartphones. Some flagship smartphones are available at discounted price points that may not stay after the festive season. The Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales offer customers a chance to grab these phones at a bargain price.

The Rs 30,000 range has a number of flagship devices from companies such as OnePlus, Asus, and Xiaomi. The flagship smartphones from these companies are available on discounts and other benefits. We have picked three devices and compared offers on them. Here goes the comparison between OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z, and Xiaomi Poco F1.

OnePlus 6 – The latest flagship device from OnePlus – OnePlus 6 is the best selling premium smartphone in the country. In the first quarter of this year, OnePlus sold more smartphones than Samsung and Apple in the first half of the financial year. With OnePlus 6 capturing a sizable market share, the company is going ahead with the launch of its successor OnePlus 6T on October 30.

Coming to the deal on OnePlus 6, Amazon is offering the OnePlus 6 6GB/64GB variant at a price of Rs 29,999. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,900 on the handset. If you have an old and used smartphone that you want to trade in, OnePlus 6 can be yours at a cost of Rs 14,099. The Idea customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the handset’s purchase. Further, the buyer can get up to 20 per cent off on OnePlus 6 covers and cases, 6 per cent off on Kindle books up to Rs 500, and Amazon Pay balance worth Rs 250 on streaming Prime Video on the OnePlus 6. Ultimately, the total benefits you can get are worth Rs 16,849.

Asus ZenFone 5Z – The Asus ZenFone 5Z launched as a rival to the OnePlus 6, packing the similar flagship specifications. It comes with a premium design and has been in the demand in the same price bracket. Loaded with specifications such as a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with a notch at the top, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and dual cameras on the rear, ZenFone 5Z is a decent phone to buy under Rs 30,000.

Under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Asus ZenFone 5Z is available with a discount of Rs 5,000 on the previous launch price of Rs 29,999. This brings down to the cost to Rs 24,999 for the ZenFone 5Z. Now, on top of the Rs 5,000 discount, the customers can bundle several other offers – including 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC credit and debit cards, Rs 2,500 cashback and MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs 2,000, and 100GB free data for the Airtel customers. So far, the benefits are worth Rs 11,000 can be availed by a customer.

Now, if you are a Flipkart Plus member, you can get an additional discount of up to 10 per cent on using the HDFC Bank credit or debit card. This will be maxed to Rs 2,500 on the final price. After evaluating the final price after the bank discount, the Asus ZenFone 5Z will be available to buy at Rs 23,499. On adjusting the discount of 10 per cent, which is Rs 2,349, on the final price, the Asus ZenFone 5Z will be available at Rs 21,150.

There is also the exchange offer going on under the sale that will get you up to Rs 18,000, which includes a bonus amount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging OnePlus smartphones. Obviously, it doesn’t make sense to give in your OnePlus 6 in the exchange offer, which is the device that will get the maximum discount of Rs 18,000. So, if you have a relatively less old OnePlus device, you can get a decent value. Ultimately, the benefits on the Asus ZenFone 5Z amount to what is apparently a higher worth than the smartphone’s listed price under the sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1 – Xiaomi stole the thunder away from the companies who tout their upper mid-range flagship smartphones by introducing the Poco F1. The Poco F1 is a flagship device with flagship specifications starting at Rs 20,999, a price range that’s deemed fit for the mid-range smartphones with less powerful specifications. The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor integrated under the hood, along with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display. It has a dual camera on the rear.

Let’s take up the deals on Poco F1. Flipkart is giving the same HDFC bank discounts on the Poco F1 – 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC credit or debit card but you can avail an additional 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 2,500 if you are a Flipkart Plus member. The Xiaomi Poco F1 can be bought at Rs 17,550 after adjusting all the discounts you get with your HDFC bank card. Jio customers can get benefits of up to Rs 8,000 and up to 6TB data for free. The Airtel customers, on the other hand, will get Rs 2,500 cashback, MakeMyTrip vouchers worth Rs 2,000, and 100GB data over and above the subscribed plan. You can get both the benefits if you use services from both the companies. The total benefits you can get on Xiaomi Poco F1 are worth Rs 16,500 on the purchase.