Xiaomi Poco F1, the OnePlus 6 rival, confirmed to launch in India on August 22

Xiaomi Poco F1 will launch in India soon

Poco F1, the long-rumoured smartphone from the kitty of Xiaomi under its newly-announced sub-brand Poco (aka Pocophone), has been confirmed to launch in India on August 22. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of Poco India, which debuted recently. The Poco F1 has been in the rumour mill as Pocophone F1 and will be positioned as a flagship device. Several earlier reports and a leaked hands-on video corroborated the specifications of the Poco F1 that include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a dual camera setup, and a display notch.

Jay Mani, lead product manager at Xiaomi India, will be at the helm of Xiaomi’s new sub-brand in India as he made the announcement last week. Although his role is not clear as of now, he will be responsible for major developments within Poco India. He introduced the new Twitter handles for the sub-brand, the India counterpart of which has now confirmed the launch date in India. The global launch is, however, not confirmed yet. The company has also confirmed the partnership with Qualcomm, suggesting that there will indeed be a Snapdragon processor under the hood of Poco F1.

The official teaser for the India launch of Poco F1 reveals a new tagline that says – “Master of Speed” – with a yellow streak accompanying it. The teaser has the launch date mentioned as August 22 and the event will be held in New Delhi. Mani is expected to take the centre-stage for the announcement of Poco F1 at the event.

To recall, Xiaomi had been reported several times to be working on a new sub-brand. It was later confirmed when Xiaomi registered the ‘Poco’ brand on US FCC and its counterparts in other countries. The Xiaomi Poco F1 is expected to be company’s fifth smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone has been spotted on e-commerce website listings where the specifications were revealed in entirety, more so when the Poco F1 hands-on video emerged on the Internet. There will be a notched 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio on the phone.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Poco F1 will bear a dual camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The cameras will support the Dual Focus technology. The handset will come preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI, however, there could be some spruced up features to make the sub-brand distinct from the existing range. There will be a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear of the device, though a facial scanner is also expected on the device. The smartphone will pack a 4000mAh battery under the hood.