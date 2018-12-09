Xiaomi Poco F1 price: Big discounts! Check new price, specification and features of this flagship phone here

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 8:23 PM

The company has recently announced price cuts in all the variants of Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Poco F1 price, xiomi, xiomi smartphones, chinece company xiomu, chinese firm xiomiThe device has a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display which comes with a ratio of 18.7:9. (Reuters)

Xiaomi Poco F1 price: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has slashed prices for a number of smartphones in recent times. On offer this time is company’s flagship device Poco F1 which features top of the line specifications.

The company has recently announced price cuts in all the variants of Poco F1. After the latest discount of Rs 1,000, the Poco F1 featuring 64GB storage and 6 GB RAM is now available at Rs 19,999. Apart from this, other variants 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM are available at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

The smartphone with new price will be available on mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Flipkart.

Poco F1 is being considered as one of the most affordable phones in its segment along with OnePlus 6T, Pixel 3, and other devices.

The device has a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display which comes with a ratio of 18.7:9. The smartphone also features a dual 12MP+5MP camera at the back, while the camera at the front is 20 MP with LED flash.

The set also includes infrared facial recognition feature. This works very accurately in the dark. The phone is also equipped with Liquid Cooling technology in order to improve thermal performance during long gaming sessions. It has 4000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A price hiked in India – here’s what made company raise prices amid severe competition

At the launch, Poco F1 grabbed the spotlight for being the world’s most affordable device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 price: Big discounts! Check new price, specification and features of this flagship phone here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition