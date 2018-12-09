Xiaomi Poco F1 price: Big discounts! Check new price, specification and features of this flagship phone here

The device has a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display which comes with a ratio of 18.7:9. (Reuters)

Xiaomi Poco F1 price: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has slashed prices for a number of smartphones in recent times. On offer this time is company’s flagship device Poco F1 which features top of the line specifications.

The company has recently announced price cuts in all the variants of Poco F1. After the latest discount of Rs 1,000, the Poco F1 featuring 64GB storage and 6 GB RAM is now available at Rs 19,999. Apart from this, other variants 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM are available at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

The smartphone with new price will be available on mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Flipkart.

Poco F1 is being considered as one of the most affordable phones in its segment along with OnePlus 6T, Pixel 3, and other devices.

The device has a 6.18-inch full HD+ LCD display which comes with a ratio of 18.7:9. The smartphone also features a dual 12MP+5MP camera at the back, while the camera at the front is 20 MP with LED flash.

The set also includes infrared facial recognition feature. This works very accurately in the dark. The phone is also equipped with Liquid Cooling technology in order to improve thermal performance during long gaming sessions. It has 4000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

At the launch, Poco F1 grabbed the spotlight for being the world’s most affordable device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.