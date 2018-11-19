Xiaomi Poco F1 now getting Android 9.0 Pie: How to download

Xiaomi Poco F1 now gets Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Poco F1 is now receiving official Android 9 Pie beta with the MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15. The beta version for MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie began rolling out for select users earlier but the company has now begun the wider rollout to all the Poco F1 users. The Poco F1 Android 9.0 Pie update is now available to download and install via MIUI Forum, which means the update will require a manual installation.

The MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 is available as a flash ROM, which means the users need to unlock the bootloader on their Poco F1 devices. The instructions on how to unlock the bootloader and flash the ROM are given in an MIUI forum post. The new update brings Android 9 Pie features such as the gesture-supported navigation, battery optimisations, and the Android Security update to October on the Poco F1.

Before setting out to begin the installation process, the Poco F1 users should keep in mind that this is a beta version and some features may or may not run as expected. The company is expected to begin the rollout of the stable version after it receives a positive response from the users.

The users can even downgrade the device to an earlier version by flashing the respective ROM should they feel the interface buggy on the new MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 based on Android 9 Pie. However, that will also take the Android version to Oreo. The users are advised to back all the data up before starting the installation process as all the data stored in the device will be erased during the process.

Xiaomi Poco F1 recently got the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 8.1 Oreo that brought many improvements in terms of camera stability, revamped UI, and more. The company is also rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for a number of smartphones including Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is set to launch in India on November 22.