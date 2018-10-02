Xiaomi Poco F1 next sale is on Wednesday: Huge benefits of up to Rs 8,400, 6TB free data, and everything you want to know

Xiaomi Poco F1 sale on Flipkart is on Wednesday

Xiaomi Poco F1 is the cheapest smartphone in India that comes with flagship specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and a notched full-HD+ display. Crafted under the new sub-brand, Poco F1 is an attempt to seize the premium smartphone market from the likes of Asus and OnePlus. In fact, Xiaomi has made some subtle changes to the Poco F1 to make it different from other Xiaomi smartphones.

In India, the Poco F1 is available starting at Rs 20,999 for the base variant and goes up till Rs 29,999 for the special Armoured Edition. The Xiaomi Poco F1 will go on sale on Wednesday, October 3 via Flipkart. All four variants of the smartphone will be available in the sale. However, those who cannot wait for the sale to begin can head to Mi online store and grab a unit. Remember, not all variants are available on Xiaomi India website, so you may have to wait for the Flipkart sale for the desired model.

The Poco F1 6GB/64GB is priced at Rs 20,999; the 6GB/128GB costs 23,999; and the 8GB/256GB model bears a price tag of Rs 28,999 – this RAM/storage variant also comes in a special Armoured Edition that brings the price up by Rs 1,000 and can be bought at Rs 29,999. However, you get a host of benefits from Xiaomi, as well as Jio that may sweeten the purchase.

On Flipkart and Xiaomi India website, the customers can get benefits worth up to Rs 8,000 from Reliance Jio, which include an instant cashback of Rs 2,400 and discounts worth Rs 5,600 on flight and hotel bookings made on MakeMyTrip. Over and above this, the Jio customers will also be entitled to receive up to 6TB data without any additional charges.

Moreover, the buyers who prefer Flipkart can get up to Rs 400 off on the purchase if they choose Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card for the payment. However, when booking the smartphone on Xiaomi India website, the customer can avail a three-month subscription of Hungama Music free of cost. There are EMI options also available on the purchase of Poco F1.