Xiaomi Poco F1 launching today in India to take on OnePlus 6: Watch live stream here

Xiaomi Poco F1 is set to launch today in India

Xiaomi Poco F1, the Chinese company’s new smartphone under a new sub-brand, will make it global debut today at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone will be launched in the market aimed at positioning Xiaomi in a premium segment where OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple are dominant. The smartphone has been in the rumour mill for a long time where everything from its image renders to the hands-on video has been leaked, giving us a fair idea what the device is going to look like. The Xiaomi Poco F1 will be a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone according to the listing on the e-commerce website.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Launch in India Live Stream

Xiaomi is organising an event in New Delhi to launch the Poco F1 at 12:30 pm This is the first unveiling the new sub-brand and the smartphone under it anywhere in the world. A global launch is likely to follow the launch happening today in India. Jai Mani, who recently announced his major affiliation with the sub-brand in India, will be present at the event to talk about Poco as a brand. The live stream is available via YouTube but you can hit the play button directly on the video given below.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Price in India and Specifications

As per the reports so far, the Xiaomi Poco F1 will have at least two variants – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage likely to be priced at 420 euros (roughly Rs 34,000) and the other one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that could cost 460 euros (roughly Rs 37,000). There is also an 8GB RAM variant that cropped up in reports, however, its pricing is not available and we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is set to offer strong competition to OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z that themselves are embroiled in a cutthroat competition to lure customers in the budget flagship range. Samsung should also be worried because of the flagship specifications Xiaomi has been teasing the Poco F1 packs inside.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is expected to come running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with at least 6GB of RAM, as revealed by a recent benchmark website spotting. There will be a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top. There will be dual cameras – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – on the rear while the front will have a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. A 4000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone.