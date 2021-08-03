Xiaomi pips Samsung to top European smartphone market in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi witnessed heavy demand for its smartphones from Ukraine, Russia, Italy, and Spain. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi shipped an estimated 12.7 million units to overtake Samsung as the biggest smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest Strategy Analytics research. Samsung has been the long-time leader in the European smartphone market and its displacement from the top marks a new era for smartphone sales in the region.

Xiaomi witnessed heavy demand for its smartphones from Ukraine, Russia, Italy, and Spain. European customers who have so far paid a premium for Samsung’s phones have now turned to Xiaomi’s Redmi and Mi series phones that are not only rich in features, but also offer value for money.

Overall smartphone shipments in Europe grew 14 per cent to 50.1 million units in the second quarter of 2021 as the market recovered from last year’s crash led by the Covid-19 pandemic.