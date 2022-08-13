Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Android tablet launched with Dolby Vision support, 67W fast charging: Details

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro refresh in China with a larger 12.4-inch display, a bigger 10,000mAh battery, and more. The Pad 5 Pro, to recall, was initially launched with an 11-inch screen. The new model is clearly aimed at giving buyers more screen real estate while keeping much of the core hardware same as before, though there are areas where Xiaomi has taken a few steps back, too. Like the 11-inch model, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is also exclusive to China at the time of writing with no word on global availability.

XIAOMI PAD 5 PRO 12.4 SPECS, FEATURES

The new Pad 5 Pro refresh comes with a 12.4-inch “2.5K” LCD display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports 8-bit colour depth alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10 content playback. There’s also a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

The Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip as the 11-inch model but it will only come with Wi-Fi as standard and no 5G connectivity. Software is MIUI 13.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with sleeker design, 67W fast charging, and Leica optics

The tablet has a 50+2MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 20MP camera on the front.

The Pad 5 Pro 12.4 has a 10,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.

The tablet is compatible with first-party accessories including a smart magnetic keyboard cover and a Xiaomi stylus with built-in battery and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

XIAOMI PAD 5 PRO 12.4 PRICE

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,500) while the top-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will be available for CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,600).