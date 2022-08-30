Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G with 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor launched in India: Check details

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G laptop was launched in India on Tuesday alongside Xiaomi Smart TV X series. This laptop appears to be a follow-up to last year’s Mi Notebook Pro. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with a fast 120Hz display with a 2.5K resolution and 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G price in India is set at Rs 74,999. Xiaomi is also offering this laptop with integrated Intel UHD graphics at a price of Rs 69,999.

XIAOMI NOTEBOOK PRO 120G PRICE IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is priced at Rs 74,999. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 will sell for Rs 69,999. The new laptops will go on sale starting from September 20.

XIAOMI NOTEBOOK PRO 120G SPECS, FEATURES

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G has a 14-inch 2.5K resolution (2560x1600p) display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, Xiaomi claims, with a Delta E less than 1.5.

Under the hood, you get a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 12450H processor paired with MX550 graphics (or Intel UHD graphics), 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Connectivity options include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Type A USB 3.1 Gen 1, and combo audio jack, in addition to Dual Band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Rounding off the package is a 56Wh battery with 100W Type-C fast charging support.

The design of the new laptop is reminiscent of the Mi Notebook Pro. The body is made of Series 6 Aluminium. It has a 3-level backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and dedicated macro. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint reader. The laptop also gets a 720p webcam and two 2W speakers.

