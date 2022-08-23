Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G India launch on August 30; to come with 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop is set to be launched in India on August 30. This laptop seems to be a follow-up to last year’s Mi Notebook Pro. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will come with a fast 120Hz display with a 2.5K resolution and 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics. The design, it seems, will remain largely the same as its predecessor.

The 2021 Mi Notebook Pro, to recall, has an all-metal unibody design and a 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) screen. This screen supports 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut and has the a 16:10 aspect ratio. Refresh rate caps at 60Hz though.

Under the hood, the Mi Notebook Pro has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11370H processor paired with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Xiaomi only sells the Intel Core i5-11300H processor variant in India currently.

The laptop is backed by a 70WHr battery and supports 65W USB Type-C charging.

Connectivity options include 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x Type-A USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo audio jack in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. You get a fingerprint scanner and backlit keyboard where individual keys have 1.3mm travel. There is also a 720p webcam in this laptop and dual speakers.

The Mi Notebook Pro is currently listed with a starting price of Rs 53,999 for a version with Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM. A version with double the RAM is now available for Rs 58,999.

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G in comparison will come with a faster display, faster chip and graphics, but seems to be missing out on an extra USB Type-A port basis of product images shared by Xiaomi. Pricing-wise, we’re expecting Xiaomi to sell the Notebook Pro 120G at roughly around the same ball park figure as the Mi Notebook Pro from 2021.

The Mi Notebook Pro was joined by an even more powerful Mi Notebook Ultra last year. There is no word on whether Xiaomi is looking to give that a 2022 refresh at the time of writing. Stay tuned for more.