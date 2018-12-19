Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Redmi 6A for as low as Re 1, cashback of up to Rs 1,000, and more

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale is live now

Xiaomi on Wednesday kicked off its No.1 Mi Fan Sale to ring in the Christmas festivities. The company is giving offers on a range of products including popular smartphones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, and Mi A2 among others. The buyers will be able to get cashback on the payments done using digital wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik, in addition to UPI payments made via Google Pay. The Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale is live now and will run till December 21.

Much like the previous festive sales, Xiaomi will host its Re 1 sale for the Redmi 6A. The Play & Win contest under the sale will allow the buyer to participate and win a chance to buy the Redmi 6A for as low as Re 1. Other prizes in the contest are coupons worth Rs 1,000, up to Rs 1,000 coupon for the accessories, 10 Mi tokens, F-code for the Redmi 6A, and finally, the Mi Casual Backpack available for Re 1, as well.

The Paytm transactions made on select smartphones will get the buyer a flat cashback of Rs 300 while the buyers using MobiKwik for the purchase will be entitled to receiving a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 in the form of SuperCash in the wallet. The Google Pay users can earn assured rewards of up to Rs 500 during the sale period.

Other offers from Xiaomi under the No.1 Mi Fan Sale include coupons and discounts on its smartphones, LED TVs, fitness bands, mobile accessories, and many others.

As for the smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant is up for sale at Rs 13,999 (original price) while the 6GB RAM model can be bought at Rs 15,999. The Redmi Y2 can be bought at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model while the 4GB/64GB version will be up for grabs at Rs 10,999. The Mi A2 can be purchased at Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 16,999. The Poco F1, which recently got a discount of Rs 1,000, is available at Rs 19,999 – the revised price for the base variant.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV – 4A Pro 49-inch, 4C Pro 32-inch, and 4A 43-inch – are also up for grabs at the respective price of Rs 30,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 21,999 under the sale. The Mi Earphones Basic is available at Rs 399 while the Mi Power Bank 10000mAh can be purchased at Rs 899. The Mi Compact Speaker costs Rs 799 while the Mi Body Composition Scale can be purchased at Rs 1,799. The Mi Luggage suitcase can be availed for a price of Rs 2,999. The mobile accessories are available to buy for as low as Rs 79 under the No.1 Mi Fan Sale.