Xiaomi MIUI 12 announced, here is the complete list of Mi and Redmi phones eligible for the update, top features and other details

Here are all the Mi and Redmi phones eligible for the MIUI 12 update.

Xiaomi has announced the next major update to its MIUI Android-based software, aka MIUI 12. The MIUI 12 update will bring a new design and enhanced privacy controls, among other things, to Mi and Redmi phones in the days to come. As expected, Xiaomi is kicking off all things MIUI 12 with China, where the new update will be available for a “majority” of Mi and Redmi phones starting from June-end. As is usually the case, Xiaomi will announce MIUI 12 global availability and roll-out separately.

Xiaomi has announced that it will roll out MIUI 12, in China, in three batches. While batch one devices will get MIUI 12 starting from June-end, there’s still no word when Xiaomi will roll-out the update for batch two and batch three Mi and Redmi devices. Xiaomi has revealed the complete list of Mi and Redmi phones that will be eligible for the MIUI 12 update though.

Here are all the Mi and Redmi phones eligible for the MIUI 12 update:

— Batch 1:

Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20

— Batch 2:

Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7

— Batch 3:

Mi CC9e, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Mix 2, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi S2

The list does not include Poco/Pocophone devices because they don’t exist in China. In India, where Poco is now an independent brand, the Xiaomi spin-off will announce its update strategy separately. Even though Poco devices are based on MIUI, they come with Poco-specific tweaks including a dedicated Poco launcher, so ideally, the announcement should happen independent of when Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 in the Indian market.

MIUI 12 top features

The MIUI 12 update will be high on privacy and security. Even though MIUI 12 will be based on Android 10, like the MIUI 11 before it, this will be the first time Xiaomi will bring the entire host of privacy controls that Google has imagined for Android 10. Xiaomi claims MIUI 12’s privacy features pass TÜV Rheinland’s “Android Enhanced Privacy Protection Test,” which essentially means that it has tighter privacy controls than its predecessor(s).

MIUI 12 will come with a privacy setting called Flare that will keep an eye on all the permissions a user has given to an app, flagging an alert every time these apps access the device’s camera and GPS. A feature called Barbed Wire will meanwhile allow a user to grant an app permission for x, y, or z settings, for a specific amount of time. MIUI 12 will also come with a Mask System that will prevent apps from accessing private information like IMEI, call logs, so on and so forth. You can read more about MIUI 12 here.