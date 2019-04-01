Xiaomi to enter Indian kitchens as it teases launch of its smart cooker range

Xiaomi is finally expanding its portfolio in India as a result of a recent announcement on the same lines. The Chinese tech giant has now teased the launch of its smart cooker in India. In a tweet that gives away the details, Xiaomi seems geared up to unveil its smart cookers in the country but there is no date announced as yet.

“Burgers, pizzas, pasta, biryani! Why does tasty food always end up being unhealthy & calorie heavy? Things are about to change. Can you guess what’s coming?” – Xiaomi India tweeted on Monday. Products such as the smart cooker are manufactured under the Mijia brand. It’s an induction-base rice cooker called Mijia Smart Rice Cooker that can be controlled via Xiaomi’s Mi Home app.

Burgers, pizzas, pasta, biryani! ???? Why does tasty food always end up being unhealthy & calorie heavy? ???? Things are about to change. Can you guess what’s coming? ????️ pic.twitter.com/oW6xstKdYl — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2019

However, if we go by the teaser, there could be another smart cooker that can make burgers and pizzas. Xiaomi may choose to launch the Mijia Induction Cooker that is suitable for cooking delicacies such as burgers and pizzas. The company has not disclosed what variants it is planning to launch in India but these two are our best bets as of now.

In China, the Mijia Smart Rice Cooker costs 599 yuan, that is approximately Rs 6,100. Its induction plate is priced at 199 yuan (roughly Rs 2,000) while the accessories bear a price tag of 99 yuan (approximately Rs 1,000) onwards. The Mijia Induction Cooker is priced at 299 yuan (roughly Rs 3,000) for the regular variant and 199 yuan (approximately Rs 2,000) for the Lite variant.