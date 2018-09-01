Xiaomi migrating cloud servers to India for local data storage

Chinese smartphone and internet company Xiaomi on Friday said it is migrating its cloud servers to India for local storage. Xiaomi will be migrating its local data to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in India and the process will be completed by 2018-end.

The data migration would cover all Indian user data across Xiaomi e-commerce platform (www.mi.com/in/), Mi Community (in.c.mi.com), Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV.

“We’re migrating our local data to highly secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in India and all the existing data would be migrated by the end of 2018. All new Indian user data since July 1, is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ will be fully migrated to servers in India by mid-September 2018,” the company said in an update in Mi Community.

Prior to this, all Indian user data used in mi.com/in/, in.c.mi.com, Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV were stored in AWS servers across Singapore and the United States.

With the migration of local user data to Indian cloud service provider infrastructure based in India, users can expect a jump in access speed.

Manu Jain, vice president, Xiaomi and MD, Xiaomi India said, “ At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud servers to India for all local data needs. It’s something our teams have been working tirelessly on and I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users.

With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy up to four times higher access speed when using Xiaomi’s services.”

Jain added Xiaomi is committed to India and data protection. Bringing cloud servers to India is another step in that direction for the company. It will continue to work on this aspect and ensure a heightened user experience for all the users in India, he stated.