Xiaomi Mi TVs to get new look with PatchWall 3.0, dedicated sports channel also incoming courtesy Disney+ Hotstar tie-up

Xiaomi is ready to roll out the next major PatchWall update in India. PatchWall is the software that powers all its Mi TVs. The latest update, called PatchWall 3.0, will bring an all-new look to Xiaomi’s Mi TVs including a new font and horizontal scrolling ability through different lists, plus a dedicated sports channel courtesy the company’s tie-up with Disney+ Hotstar — among other things.

Xiaomi says that PatchWall 3.0 will be available for Mi TVs with the latest software update starting from April 6 — it should reach eligible Mi TVs starting from this date, that is. Mi TVs eligible for the PatchWall 3.0 update include Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.

Xiaomi’s PatchWall follows a content-first approach rather than bombarding the user with apps and unnecessary features. It uses artificial intelligence to sift through all the available content (including that shown by your local cable operator) and putting relevant content on the homepage where you can easily discover it, through a near endless vertically scrollable feed. The latest version of PatchWall will also allow users to scroll horizontally through a list of content/options, making things all the more convenient.

Xiaomi is updating the font in its new PatchWall 3.0 to a Mi Lanting Pro which was first introduced in MIUI 11 — which is the software that drives its phones. The animations for browsing through carousels have been updated too “to give more focus on the current selection.”

Xiaomi brought Hotstar to its Mi TVs in 2018 and now with the arrival of Disney+ in India, the company is bringing a dedicated sports channel to its Mi TVs through PatchWall 3.0. The channel will apparently be a one stop shop for all content related to ongoing tournaments spanning across sports genres from kabaddi, tennis to cricket — again for instant discovery.

Speaking of which, PatchWall 3.0 will also Xiaomi adding Docubay and Lattu Kids to its list of content partners. Xiaomi Mi TVs eligible for the update will now have access to over 20 OTT platforms. Docubay will stream international documentaries across various topics while Lattu Kids will provide over 1,500 hours of content suitable for children.

“PatchWall has not only been a key differentiator for us but has also fueled an overwhelming response and popularity for Mi TVs in India. Since the launch of PatchWall in India in 2018, 4.5 billion minutes of content has been streamed on the platform. With the latest Patchwall 3.0 we are strengthening on our “Content first” philosophy with improved curation & discoverability while also making it more convenient with 1 click play experience,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.