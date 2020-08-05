Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India as more affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick rival

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Stick in India. As the name suggests, the Mi TV Stick is a dongle akin to the Amazon Fire TV Stick that you can plug directly into your TV’s HDMI port and start streaming from OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Xiaomi’s Mi TV Stick runs Android TV though which means that it also gets you access to 5,000+ apps and games from the Google Play Store.

The Mi TV Stick will be available for buying at a price of Rs 2,799 from August 7 across Mi.com/in, Mi Homes, Flipkart and soon across select offline sales channels. Launch offers include a 15-day free trial from Zee5, 50% on an entire year’s Aha Entertainment subscription and Hungama Play’s entire month’s subscription for free.

The biggest highlight of the Mi TV Stick, apart from the fact that it can turn any TV into a smart TV that’s capable of running latest OTT apps as well as some games from the Google Play Store, is its ease of use. Like the Mi Box 4K, the whole setup here is also a three-step process – attach the Mi TV Stick to your TV, connect the device to the Internet via Wi-Fi, and start streaming. Unlike the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick can only stream in full high definition.

The Mi TV Stick runs Android TV version 9.0 and supports Dolby Audio and DTS Digital.

The device comes with Chromecast built-in and you can also use voice commands, including firing up the Google Assistant, through the bundled remote. Much like its Mi TVs, the Mi TV Stick also supports Google’s Data Saver functionality that’s claimed to “allow up to three times more content streaming, along with data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an Internet connection.”

In terms of core hardware, the Mi TV Stick packs a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

