Xiaomi adds four new Netflix-loaded Android TVs to India portfolio in a push to ‘Smarter Living’

Mi TV 4X 65-inch runs Android 9 Pie with PatchWall UI on top

In what may push the company’s growth in India, Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of new products claimed to deliver “Smarter Living” to users. The Chinese company introduced the Mi Band 4, new Mi TV models, and Mi Water Purifier for Indian consumers, who have helped Xiaomi reach the top spot in country’s smartphone and TV markets. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain also divulged some statistics on the company’s footprint in India, which has been mushrooming in the non-mobile phone category.

The Mi TV 4X 65-inch comes with a ‘ultra-slim’ 11mm bezels with aluminium finish on the body. The television is equipped with Vivid Picture Engine – a technology that Xiaomi has built to choose the “perfect” brightness, contrast, saturation, and other display parameters to give the “ultimate” viewing experience. The display can produce up to 88 per cent of NTSC colour gamut, claims Xiaomi. There is a ‘Reality Flow Chip’, which upscales the standard 24fps content to 60fps with up to 8 million pixels. The 65-inch 4K display supports HDR.

Xiaomi’s flagship TV comes with two tweeters and two woofers, powered by DTS and Dolby Audio. Xiaomi says it supports Dolby audio content from major streaming partners. Another highlight of the TV is PatchWall, which confluences content from all major streaming apps, live TV feed, and other input sources. “There is always something for everyone to watch” said Sudeep Sahu, product manager for Mi TV, while announcing a new interface for PatchWall UI.

The new PatchWall UI is based on Android 9 Pie, with support for Chromecast. Xiaomi is also introducing Data Saver feature with the Mi TV range, which will help users who connect their TVs to mobile data to stream content at the expense of quality. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are joining Xiaomi’s TV app catalogue among other apps that will be available as a part of the new PatchWall interface. The TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor and supports Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi.

The Mi TV 4X 65-inch costs Rs 54,999. Xiaomi has launched two more 4K TVs called the Mi TV 4X 43-inch and 50-inch with 20W Dolby speakers and other features similar to the 65-inch model. The former costs Rs 24,999 and the latter Rs 29,999. Another TV joining the range is Mi TV 4A 40-inch with FHD display, 20W speakers, and PatchWall UI; it costs Rs 17,999. The sale for all the TV models starts September 29, 12 am midnight via Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi also launched a new Black variant of the Mi Soundbar that costs Rs 4,999.