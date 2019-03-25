Mi Super Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM model available at Rs 13,999 & other offers

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale is live

Mi Super Sale is back where Xiaomi is offering popular smartphones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, and Poco F1 at discounted prices. The Xiaomi sale is already live on the company website – mi.com – and will conclude on March 28.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale offers on Redmi phones

Under the Mi Super Sale, the buyers can bring home the Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 13,999 on the 6GB/64GB model. It should be noted that Xiaomi announced a temporary discount on Redmi Note 6 Pro and some other select smartphones recently. Xiaomi is offering additional discounts under the Mi Exchange programme wherein the buyers can trade-in their old, used smartphone for the new Redmi Note 6 Pro unit.

The Redmi 6A 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant is available to buy at Rs 5,999 while its 32GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs 6,499 under the Mi Super Sale. The Redmi 6 can be purchased at Rs 7,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Its 64GB storage variant is Rs 500 pricier at Rs 7,999 under the sale.

The Redmi Note Note 5 Pro can be bought at Rs 10,999 onwards. The Redmi Y2 will be available to purchase at a price of Rs 7,999 under the sale.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale offers on Poco F1, Mi A2

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is up for grabs at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was also recently discounted by the company. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is selling for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.